scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Actor Narsing Yadav passes away

Actor Narsing Yadav, with over 300 movies to his credit, passed away on Friday in Hyderabad. He was 52.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad | December 31, 2020 9:45:13 pm
Narsing YadavNarsing Yadav was 52.

Telugu actor Narsing Yadav passed away on Friday in Hyderabad. The actor was suffering from kidney-related ailments.

Narsing made his silver screen debut with Hemahemilu. He has over 300 movies to his credit, including hits like Kshana Kshanam, Mayalodu, Mutha Mestri, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Gayam, Yamadonga, Chatrapathi, Shankar Dada MBBS, Lakshmi and Tagore. The actor also starred in some Hindi and Tamil films.

He was last seen in 2017 release Khaidi No. 150.

Narsing Yadav is survived by his wife and son.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi, Jacqueline, Kriti and others let their hair down at Manish Malhotra’s pre-New Year’s bash

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement