Actor Narsing Yadav passes away

December 31, 2020
Telugu actor Narsing Yadav passed away on Friday in Hyderabad. The actor was suffering from kidney-related ailments.
Narsing made his silver screen debut with Hemahemilu. He has over 300 movies to his credit, including hits like Kshana Kshanam, Mayalodu, Mutha Mestri, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Gayam, Yamadonga, Chatrapathi, Shankar Dada MBBS, Lakshmi and Tagore. The actor also starred in some Hindi and Tamil films.
He was last seen in 2017 release Khaidi No. 150.
Narsing Yadav is survived by his wife and son.
