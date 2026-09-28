‘First time in 33 films’: Nani on facing extreme criticism for The Paradise

Actor Nani has publicly addressed the divided reception to The Paradise, calling it an experience unlike anything he has faced in his 18-year career spanning 33 films.

During a post-release interview with the film’s director Srikanth Odela, Nani acknowledged the extreme reactions the film has generated since its Thursday release. “Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn’t like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says ‘this didn’t work for me’ with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. We actually took that as a positive,” the actor said.

Rather than dismissing the backlash, Nani read it as proof of how much the audience has invested in his collaboration with Odela after the success of Dasara. “This is how much trust the audience has in me and Srikanth working together. For people to walk into a theatre with that level of expectation, that level of emotion, and react this strongly, it means we built something real. That trust is a positive thing, no matter how the reactions look on the surface,” he said.

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Also Read: The Paradise review: Nani stands out in Srikanth Odela’s film that relies on tired tropes

Nani expressed his desire that the next film from the Nani-Srikanth combination would be made with the explicit goal of winning over the people who were disappointed by The Paradise. “The next one, whether it comes from Srikanth alone or from both of us together, has to be something where even the people who are upset right now, the ones who are saying they didn’t like this film, should walk out of the theatre celebrating. That is what we owe them. The people who loved it should love the next one too. And the people who didn’t love this one should have no reason to complain the next time,” Nani said.

The numbers behind the noise

While the online conversation around The Paradise has been dominated by polarised reactions, the film’s opening numbers tell a different story. The film’s Nizam distributor, Shashi, revealed during the interview that all 25 multiplex shows on opening day in Hyderabad were 100 percent full.

He also revealed the total audience footfall across premieres and Day 1. “Approximately 8,21,034 people, roughly 8.21 lakh viewers, watched The Paradise across premieres and the first day of regular shows combined. The film played approximately 2,970 premiere shows and 2,544 to 2,545 regular shows on Day 1.” said Shashi.

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About The Paradise

The Paradise is Nani’s second collaboration with Srikanth Odela after Dasara. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows a marginalised community’s fight for recognition against feudal oppression. Nani plays Jadal Zamana, a character he has described as one of the most physically demanding roles of his career. The cast includes Mohan Babu as the feudal antagonist Shikanja Maalik, Raghav Juyal as his son Vikram Maalik, Kayadu Lohar as Subbu, and Sonali Kulkarni. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Naveen Nooli. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas.