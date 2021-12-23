Nani calls low prices of movie tickets in Andhra Pradesh illogical: ‘You are insulting the audience’

The government’s decision of pricing cinema tickets at low rates in Andhra Pradesh has impacted the overall box office collections of films like Akhanda. The issue is presently pending in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The government of Andhra Pradesh’s stand on the matter and the response by the Telugu film industry bigwigs so far has become the subject of discussion.

Responding to the low ticket pricing problem in AP, actor Nani on Thursday in a question and answer session held by Shyam Singha Roy team in Hyderabad, said, “What is happening is not right. We all know it. I don’t know how to put it. But put aside the thoughts of cinemas, politicians etc aside but you are insulting the audience. Today, somewhere, I saw (the ticket rates) are Rs 10, Rs 15, Rs 20.”

He added that it does not make sense. “It’s not logical as well if a counter of a grocery store looks bigger than the counter of a person who is providing employment to ten people and running a huge theatre.” Nani emphasised that the audience should not be insulted. “Imagine, if I was in a school and was told that I am incapable of spending big money and was asked to pay only Rs 10; but not Rs 100 like all other students for a picnic plan. It’s nothing but an insult to me,” he added.

If the issue of the low cap on the cinema ticket prices continues, the upcoming high budget movies like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, and Bheemla Nayak will face huge losses in terms of their box office revenues in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, actors Chiranjeevi, Siddharth, and veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao also expressed their concern over the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to cap the movie tickets at lower rates.