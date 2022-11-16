Actor Krishna laid to rest with state honours

The funeral of veteran Telugu actor Krishna was conducted with state honours here on Wednesday after several prominent personalities and a large number of fans paid their last respects.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, renowned Telugu actor N Balakrishna, and BJP president in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among those who paid homage to Krishna at the Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills.

Scores of fans queued up to have one last glimpse of their favourite actor and some of them were in tears as they arrived to pay their tributes.

Krishna, the father of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, is known for introducing the first cinemascope film, the first cowboy genre and the first 70-mm movie in Telugu cinema during his five-decade-long career. He passed away on Tuesday at a city-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was 79.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several chief ministers and other prominent leaders, besides a host of film personalities condoled the death of Krishna, whose full name was Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna.