scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Actor Krishna laid to rest with state honours

The funeral of veteran Telugu actor Krishna was held at the Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

KrishnaKrishna was 79. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

The funeral of veteran Telugu actor Krishna was conducted with state honours here on Wednesday after several prominent personalities and a large number of fans paid their last respects.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, renowned Telugu actor N Balakrishna, and BJP president in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among those who paid homage to Krishna at the Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills.

Scores of fans queued up to have one last glimpse of their favourite actor and some of them were in tears as they arrived to pay their tributes.

ALSO READ |Krishna: An icon whose contribution to Telugu cinema is unparalleled

Krishna, the father of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, is known for introducing the first cinemascope film, the first cowboy genre and the first 70-mm movie in Telugu cinema during his five-decade-long career. He passed away on Tuesday at a city-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was 79.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several chief ministers and other prominent leaders, besides a host of film personalities condoled the death of Krishna, whose full name was Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 06:58:37 pm
Next Story

Gujarat polls: AIMIM announces 3 more candidates

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement