Actor Krishna dies Live Updates: Tributes pour in for Mahesh Babu’s father

Telugu star Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Krishna, passed away on November 15. He was 79. He is survived by his children from his first wife Indira, Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini, and his second wife, actor-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala. Indira passed away earlier this year on September 28.

Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of the famous actor and producer. The CM said that the death of Krishna, who acted in more than 350 films and left an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers, is a huge loss for the Telugu film industry.

Andhra Pradesh’s CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also offered his condolences and expressed his grief on the passing away of Krishna. He took to Twitter and mentioned how the late actor was Andhra’s “James Bond”. He wrote that his death is a great loss not only to the Telugu film industry but also to the people of the state who loved him. Reddy also wrote, “May God give strength to Mahesh and Krishnagari’s family in this difficult time.”

మహేష్ కు, కృష్ణగారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ ఈ కష్ట సమయంలో దేవుడు మనోధైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. (2/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 15, 2022

Many fans and actors from the Indian film industry also condoled the death of the superstar.

Krishna had suffered a cardiac arrest early Monday, following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was put on life support in the hospital and was monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

In his illustrious film career, Krishna appeared in hits such as Gudachari 116, Manchi Kutumbam, Lakshmi Nivasam, Vichitra Kutumbam, Devadasu, Bhale Krishnudu, and Guru Sishyulu, to name a few.