Veteran Telugu actor Kadali Jaya Saradhi passes away

August 1, 2022 1:21:57 pm
Veteran Telugu actor Kadali Jaya Saradhi aka KJ Saradhi passed away in the wee hours of Monday in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 83. The actor was being treated for lung and kidney ailments.
KJ Saradhi made his acting debut with Seeta Rama Kalyanam in 1961. As an actor, he had over 370 films to his credit. With impeccable comic timing and his trademark dialogue delivery, he made a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry and starred in superhits such as Bhaktha Kannappa (1976), Amaradeepam (1977), Indradhanassu (1978), Jaganmohini (1978), Kothala Raayudu (1979), Gandharva Kanya (1979), Ammayiki Mogudu Mamaku Yamudu (1980), Madana Manjari (1980), etc.
As a producer, his film credits include Aggiraju (1985), Sriramachandrudu (1989), among others. He was also the founding member of the Movie Artists Association (MAA).
