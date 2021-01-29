Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi paints a village red in his quest for justice

The much-awaited teaser of Acharya was released on Friday. The film, which is written and directed by Koratala Siva, stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Judging by the teaser, the film is set in a highly religious village, which comes under attack from outsiders. As people begin to flee the village to escape tyranny, they finally see a light at the end of the tunnel. Enter Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. He is a communist revolutionary, who paints the town red with the blood of bad people in his quest for justice. It is not clear whether or not Acharya believes in God, but he’s no stranger to violence.

Another major highlight of the teaser is Ram Charan’s narration. In the teaser, he reminds us that God doesn’t have to come down every time to fight injustice. Sometimes, a comrade is just all we need. “A Comrade’s quest for Dharma,” Koratala Siva had tweeted earlier about the film.

Chiranjeevi had made a cameo appearance in Ram Charan’s Magadheera in 2009. Acharya will mark the father-son duo’s second outing.

“It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” Ram Charan said about working with his megastar father.

Talking about casting the father-son duo in Acharya, Koratala Siva said, “I couldn’t have imagined anyone else playing Sidha (played by Ram Charan) in Acharya. This is perfect casting for the role and the project.”

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Soun Sood.

In addition to playing a role in Acharya, Ram Charan has also co-produced it for his home production banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment. The film is expected to hit theatres this summer.