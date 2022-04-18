Acharya song Bhale Bhale Banjara: Father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan feature in a memorable dance number

Ram Charan on Monday unveiled a dance track titled Bhale Bhale Banjara from his upcoming film Acharya, in which he shares screen space with his father Chiranjeevi. “Undoubtedly a memorable song for me. Words can’t explain the joy and honour of dancing along with my Appa, my #Acharya @KChiruTweets garu (sic),” he tweeted while sharing the song.

The song is written by lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry and is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Rahul Sipligunj. The music is composed by Mani Sharma. The song speaks about the companionship of two comrades and their shared responsibility to protect the lives, resources and the people of forests. Some visuals in the lyrical video also show Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi breaking a leg together while moving to the flock beats of the song.

Before Acharya, Chiranjeevi had shared screen space with his son Ram Charan in the 2009 blockbuster Magadheera. He had made a small cameo in a song. Acharya, however, will see the father-son duo working together in full-fledged roles.

Besides Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood. The Koratala Siva directorial is all set to open in cinemas on April 29.

Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of RRR, which was written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The film was released last month to a massive response at the box office, collecting more than Rs 1000 crore from worldwide ticket sales so far.