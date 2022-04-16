Acharya song Bhale Bhale Banjara: Chiranjeevi was ‘tensed’ to perform with Ram Charan after watching ‘Naatu Naatu’ step

After RRR, fans are looking forward to the release of Acharya, which sees Ram Charan sharing the screen space with his father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi. The Koratala Siva directorial will also see the two perform a dance track, titled ‘Bhale Bhale Banjara.’ The song ‘Bhale Bhale Banjara’ marks Charan and Chiranjeevi’s first out-an-out dance number together, which will release on April 18. The father-son duo’s last on-screen outing was in Khaidi 150’s song ‘Ammudu Let’s Do Kummudu.’

In a video, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi spoke about how nervous they were about dancing together on screen. Chiranjeevi said, “I am tensed about myself. If it was solo performance, I wouldn’t have been worried. I am thinking how will I match steps with Charan.”

He added, “It is only recently when I watched ‘Naatu Naatu’ promo. Both Tarak and Charan did it so well. Now, to do a song with him, how will I be able to match people’s expectations from me?”

Charan replied that his father only needs to rely on his expressions to get the job done. “My problem is that no matter how well I will perform, he will win over the audience with his grace and expressions,” Charan said.

As the video continued, director Koratala Siva spoke about how he received calls from people. “They wanted to visit the sets to watch Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan perform live,” he said. Chiranjeevi added that his wife Surekha also wanted to see how he performs with Ram Charan.

The song is choreographed by Sekhar Master. The film, also starring Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal, will release this month. It is produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.