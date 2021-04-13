Acharya new poster: Ram Charan shares Pooja Hegde’s first look as Siddha’s ‘love’ Neelambari

Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde previously shared the screen space in Rangasthalam. (Photo: Ram Charan/Instagram)

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of Acharya introduced Pooja Hegde as Neelambari from Acharya. She plays the love interest of Ram Charan’s character Siddha in the movie.

Ram Charan on Tuesday shared a photo of him with Pooja Hegde from the movie and wrote, “Introducing #Siddha’s Love #Neelambari! Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi. #Acharya.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is playing the title role, also took to his Twitter handle to share the new poster of Acharya, featuring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. His Telugu caption to it loosely reads, “Be it a weapon or a woman, they set well in the hands of Siddha. #Acharya Happy Ugadi.”

On the new poster, Charan is seen holding Pooja. Earlier, Pooja collaborated with Ram Charan for a special song, “Jigelu Rani” in Rangasthalam in 2018. Acharya marks her first collaboration with Charan as the female lead.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is the first film to star Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The movie has a Maoist backdrop and revolves around the theme of misuse of power.



The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi and has music byom Mani Sharma. Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments is bankrolling the project in association with Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde presently has Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor, and Vijay65 films in her kitty.