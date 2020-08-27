Acharya makers refute plagiarism allegation

Acharya marks Megastar Chiranjeevi's 152nd film. (Photo: PR Handout)

After the first look of Acharya was unveiled on August 22, aspiring filmmaker Rajesh Manduri claimed that the story of the Chiranjeevi-starrer was originally his work. However, on Thursday, Acharya producer Matinee Entertainments refuted the claim and said in a statement that the allegations are “completely baseless, false and are made solely on assumptions.”

The statement from the makers of Acharya read, “We wish to inform everyone that Acharya is an original story written and conceptualized by Koratala Siva alone. Any claims that the said story is a copy is baseless! It was only recently, on the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22 that the title look poster of Acharya was launched. It gathered great love and support from all sections of the society. As the hype reaches its zenith, a couple of writers have now made false claims with respect to the story of the film. We have kept the story of the film confidential and only select few people are aware of what it is all about. It is absolutely ridiculous that claims are being made based on the motion poster alone! We’d like to clear that this is an original story. It is unacceptable to defame a reputed filmmaker like Koratala Siva. In fact, the claims which are being made are unfounded and seem to be based on the speculative and rumoured stories in the print and electronic media. Therefore, any claims with respect to the story are completely baseless, false and are made solely on assumptions.”

Revealing the status of the movie, the makers said, “Acharya is one of the most anticipated films and the release is eagerly awaited. We are making all efforts to complete the movie at the earliest and present it to the audience.”

Ram Charan is bankrolling Acharya under his Konidela Productions Company. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd