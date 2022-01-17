Chiranjeevi-Pooja Hegde’s Acharya gets new release date

Chiranjeevi’s Acharya has got a new release date. The Chiranjeevi-starrer was supposed to release on 4th February, but got postponed due to the surge in Omicron cases. Acharya makers took to social media and made the announcement.

Sharing the new release date poster, the film’s production house Matinee Entertainments on Twitter wrote, “This Ugadi, Witness the MEGA MASS on big screens. #Acharya Grand Release on April 1.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) has been delayed. Production house Mythri Movie Makers recently announced that “there would be a delay in the updates of Sarkaru Vaari Paata” due to the outspread of Covid-19 within the film’s team.

“Due to the unforeseen turn of events and the outspread of Covid within the team, there would be a delay in the updates of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Further communication would be given at the soonest possible. Hope you understand,” SVP makers said in a statement.

Acharya, a Koratala Siva directorial, completed its production a while ago, and has been awaiting release. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the actioner postponed its release several times.

Starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, Acharya has the music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu.