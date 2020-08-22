Acharya first look: Megastar Chiranjeevi to be back in a massy avatar

Acharya marks Megastar Chiranjeevi's 152nd film.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain his fans with his next film Acharya, which will be his 152nd film. The makers of Acharya shared the motion poster and first look of the film on the occasion of the Megastar’s 65th birthday.

The motion poster begins with giving a glimpse of how the film is based on the idea of Dharma, and of course, Chiranjeevi is the Acharya who would make things fall into place.

Watch the motion poster of Acharya here:

As the motion poster comes to an end, we see Chiranjeevi, with his back towards the viewers. We also see some villagers and some priests in the backdrop.

Before the launch of the poster, Chiranjeevi thanked his well wishers. “I want to thank each and everyone of you for your warm and beautiful wishes on my birthday. Heartened and humbled by your love.This love is all that has made my life and is my greatest fortune. Thank you once again,” he tweeted.

Acharya has been directed by Kortala Siva, under Konidela Production Company. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma.

