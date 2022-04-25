Acharya director Koratala Siva explains why Kajal Aggarwal isn’t a part of Chiranjeevi film: ‘Role didn’t justify her stature’

When Acharya was initially announced, actress Kajal Aggarwal was roped in to play the lead role opposite Chiranjeevi. She was even seen in the lyrical video of the superhit Laahe Laahe song. But when the film’s trailer was unveiled, Kajal was conspicuous by her absence. Amid speculation why she was missing from the film, director Koratala Siva has now said that the character was excluded from the movie as it didn’t meet her stature.

In an interview with ABN Entertainment, Koratala Siva said, “In commercial aspects for any movie, there will be a heroine, love and love interests. But for a character like Acharya, a love story shouldn’t be there, and it won’t be there. Initially, Kajal’s role was designed as a funny character in Dharmasthali. But after shooting for 3 to 4 days, a doubt about (purpose of) her role popped up. I was sceptical about it. She is a big heroine; her presence should be justified. There are no love track, no songs, and her role will not be concluded properly. So, with all these limitations, keeping that role with Kajal in the movie will be wrong. It didn’t justify her stature. I explained the same to her, and she understood my concern in a positive way.”

Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy of Matinee Entertainments bankrolled the project with Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The film also stars Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood in other pivotal roles.

Acharya is slated to release in theatres on April 29.