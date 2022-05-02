Acharya box office collections: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan starrer fails to impress, sees drastic drop

It’s safe to say that Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s latest movie Acharya has tanked at the box office after a big opening day. After a decent opening in the Telugu states last Friday, the film’s collection dropped drastically and showed no signs of recovery throughout the weekend.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also stars Ram Charan, who’s basking in the success of the previous movie RRR, which has made more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide in ticket sales since March this year. It’s in fact running successfully in many theatres across the country.

However, Acharya was nothing but a disappointment on both critical and commercial fronts. The film opened to bad reviews from the critics and it also generated poor word of mouth from the audience. According to the producers, Konidela Production Company, managed by Ram Charan, the movie’s worldwide gross collection was Rs 53 crore on Friday.

According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the film made a gross collection of Rs 40 crore in the Telugu states alone on the day of the release. However, the film failed to draw the audience to theatres on Saturday and Sunday as expected.

“#Acharya is that much needed Kick in the gut from the audiences to that Section of the Industry which takes things for granted! Busted several myths. Big Stars Not= Good Opening Day! Reasonable Ticket Prices definitely matter! And 1+1 isn’t necessarily 2 in Multi-starers!(sic),” tweeted AndhraBoxOffice.com.

#Acharya is that much needed Kick in the gut from the audiences to that Section of the Industry which takes things for granted! Busted several myths. Big Stars Not= Good Opening Day! Reasonable Ticket Prices definitely matter! And 1+1 isn’t necessarily 2 in Multi-starers! — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) May 2, 2022

The buzz is the movie managed to collect a little more than Rs 5 crore on its second day and Sunday’s collection was also said to be not impressive. The production company, however, is yet to share the official collection figures.

In his 1 star review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Koratala Siva heavily banks on the visual element that gives this film a mythological heft to keep the audience hooked. The writing is so poor that even the massive stardom of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan feels inadequate to lift this movie. It’s a snooze fest.”