Acharya box office: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan film set to become a commercial disaster

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi’s latest movie Acharya is set to become one of the biggest box office disasters of 2022. The film’s collection continues its downward spiral, showing no signs of recovery.

The growth of the film is dwindling significantly with each passing day. According to Telugu entertainment portal T2BLive.com, the film saw a whopping 85 percent drop in its business on Monday. According to the portal, the film only managed Rs 53 lakh in the Telugu states yesterday, which is abysmal for a movie which stars not one but two leading stars of Telugu cinema. Ram Charan has also played a significant role in the movie.

The film’s ticket sales are also poor in other domestic and international markets. As per AndhraBoxOffice.com, until Sunday, the film’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 75 crore, of which Rs 57 crore were contributed by the Telugu states during the first three days of its release.

Acharya had failed to create pre-release hype. The film’s trailer was also rather uninspiring and it was clear that director Kortala Siva has sort of refurbished the tried-and-tested tropes of good versus evil. As expected the opening was not up to the mark and the ensuing bad reviews from the critics and poor word of mouth undercut the film’s earning potential drastically.

In his 1 star review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Koratala Siva heavily banks on the visual element that gives this film a mythological heft to keep the audience hooked. The writing is so poor that even the massive stardom of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan feels inadequate to lift this movie. It’s a snooze fest.”