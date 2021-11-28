Acharya: Ram Charan shines in Siddha’s saga teaser

After sharing glimpses of Siddha, the makers of Acharya have teased Ram Charan fans with a video that gives a glimpse of Siddha’s world in the Chiranjeevi starrer. The teaser begins by introducing Siddha as a people’s person. He is a happy-go-lucky guy who is in love with Neelambari, played by Pooja Hegde. We hear him saying how committed he is towards his land and people. He is someone who is ready to fight against all odds for his land and people. In fact, one of the frames show Ram Charan taking on Sonu Sood, who plays the villain in Acharya.

Soon, Ram Charan is spotted running through the jungle and attacking naxalites. But it is the last frame that leaves Ram Charan fans in awe. The last frame shows father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan sharing screen space and fearlessly facing cheetahs.

Acharya, written and directed by Koratala Siva, is being produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment banners. The action drama was earlier scheduled for a May 13 release. However, due to Covid-19, the release was rescheduled to February 4, 2022. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal play pivotal roles in the film.

Apart from Acharya, Ram Charan has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR in the pipeline.