Short film Manasanamaha enters Guinness Book of World Records, receives praise from Pushpa director

Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Directed by Deepak Reddy, Manasanamaha stars Starring Viraj Ashwin, Dhrushika Chander, Srivalli Raghavendar, and Prithvi Sharma in the leads.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
June 28, 2022 4:32:59 pm
Sukumar and Deepak ReddyPushpa director Sukumar congratulated Deepak Reddy of Manasanamaha short film for bagging a Guinness record. (Photo: PR Handout)

Deepak Reddy’s short film, Manasanamaha, has now entered the Guinness Book of World Records for winning the maximum number of national and international awards. According to Guinness World Records, the acclaimed short has won 513 awards from different film festivals across the globe. It is also the first Telugu short film to be credited with such honors.

Sharing the unique feat achieved by Manasanamaha, Deepak Reddy tweeted, “నిచ్చన ఎక్కాలంటే భయం అమ్మా…. అనే పిల్లాడి నుండి.. ఎత్తులని చూసే భయాల్ని అధిగమించే గుణపాఠం నేర్పిన జీవితానికి.. ఇదే నా నివాళి… #Manasanamaha Creates History as the most award winning Film/Short in the world! #TeluguCinema (sic)”.

With new achievements and records coming in, Deepak Reddy has been receiving appreciation from the likes of Sukumar of Pushpa fame and Major movie star Adivi Sesh.

Heaping praise on Deepak, Sesh in a tweet wrote, “Dear Deepu, what a phenomenal achievement. A game changing short film. I also have the pleasure of calling you a friend as well as the distributor of #Major :) I can’t wait for you to shake the world with a feature film! #Manasanamaha (sic)”.

Starring Viraj Ashwin, Dhrushika Chander, Srivalli Raghavendar, and Prithvi Sharma in the lead, Gajjala Shilpa bankrolled this short. The Telugu short film was dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

