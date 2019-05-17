ABCD leaked by Tamilrockers

Allu Sirish starrer ABCD has become the latest victim of Tamilrockers. The film also stars Rukshar Dhillon, Naga Babu, Master Bharath and Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Advertising

Tamilrockers has become a pain for film and television production houses over the last few years. It has leaked movies like Rajinikanth’s Petta, Ajith’s Viswasam, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister among others.

Last year, Tamilrockers leaked several big movies like Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Thugs of Hindostan, possibly causing the loss of crores of rupees to production houses and distributors. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

ABCD has received mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his 1 star review, “The original Malayalam film had Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role and the actor did the film at a time when he was trying to find a foothold in the industry as a young heartthrob. In spite of cliches, the film worked thanks to then relatively newcomer Dulquer’s innate coolness and raw charm.”

He added, “On the other hand, Allu Sirish has been in the industry for too long to pull off a rabbit out of a hat by recycling an uninspired story. I liked Sirish in Okka Kshanam (2017), a low-budget, okayish, sci-fi film. In spite of the film’s several follies, it felt Sirish was trying to be his own man. It seemed he was testing the waters and wanted to make his own mark in the industry. And now, ABCD puts him in the league of young actors who aspire box office success far more than they care about the art of filmmaking/acting itself.”