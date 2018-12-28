ABCD first look: Allu Sirish’s film will release in February

Allu Sirish on Friday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film, ABCD, which is short for American-Born Confused Desi. The motion poster shows a happy-go-lucky guy riding a skateboard in the United States and he later wanders into India. The video also shows Sirish doing a lot of circus on his skateboard while negotiating the challenges on his way.

The upcoming Telugu movie is the official remake of the hit Malayalam film of the same name. The 2013 Malayalam comedy-drama was directed by Martin Prakkat and Dulquer Salmaan played the lead role of the NRI youth. ABCD follows the struggles of two American Malayalees who are unable to return to the United States due to some reasons. The film was a hit at the Kerala box office.

The Telugu version is written and directed by Sanjeev Reddy, who is making his debut as a director. The film, which went on floors earlier this year, is now getting ready to hit the screens early next year. “Here’s the first look of ABCD – American Born Confused Desi. Releasing February 2019 (sic),” tweeted Allu Sirish, while sharing the movie poster.

Here’s the first look of ABCD – American Born Confused Desi. Releasing February 2019. #ABCDtelugu pic.twitter.com/jlyJCjos1I — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) December 28, 2018

Presenting you the motion poster of ABCD American Born Confused Desi. #abcdteluguhttps://t.co/hQ5CpN9o5J — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) December 28, 2018

Happy to announce that D. Suresh Babu garu is the presenter for our film ABCD American Born Confused Desi. The first look & motion poster is out tomorrow morning. Stay tuned! @SureshProdns pic.twitter.com/q5LGuJ8HAJ — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) December 27, 2018

ABCD also stars Rukshar Dhillon, Nagendra Babu, Master Bharath, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Subhaleka Sudhakar and Raja among others.

Allu Sirish was last seen in 2017’s Okka Kshanam, which was directed by Vi Anand of Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada fame.