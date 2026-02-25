Aaya Sher: Nani’s birthday gift to fans signals a wilder side in The Paradise

The makers of the upcoming Telugu action film dropped the full song Aaya Sher, which translates roughly to “here comes the lion”, as the first single from the film, timed to land on Nani‘s 42nd birthday. And going by the response online, the timing paid off.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track is built on a bed of tribal percussion and gritty electronic beats. It’s raw, heavy, and rooted, quite deliberately, in the soil of Telangana. Popular folk singers Addula Jangireddy and Akunoori Devaiah handle the vocals, giving the song an earthy, regional texture that contrasts sharply with the bigger, more polished sound underneath. Lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam Kumar, with the Telugu version also featuring Arjun Chandy among the vocalists.

The song serves as Nani’s character introduction in the film. Visually, he appears with long braids, a bare-chested look, and a cigar, a world away from the softer, more relatable roles he built his early career on. One particular move, where he sits down and slides forward while lighting up his cigar, has already caught a lot of attention. Choreographer Sudhan Master handled the staging, which was shot on a massive set with hundreds of dancers behind Nani.

Nani himself shared the song on his socials with a note that read: “Thank you to each one of you for showering such immense love on me and raising me as your own. With gratitude, presenting you #AayaSher. When two mad boys get on a mission. This is how it explodes.” The “two mad boys” he refers to are himself and director Srikanth Odela.

This is the second time the two are working together. Their first collaboration, Dasara in 2023, performed strongly at the box office and helped expand Nani’s image as an action hero. The Paradise appears to push that direction further, the character Nani plays is said to be a fierce leader of a marginalized community fighting for their rights against systemic oppression.

For Anirudh, this marks his third collaboration with Nani, having previously worked together on Gang Leader and Jersey. The composer also joins the vocalists on the track, lending his voice alongside the folk singers.

The Paradise is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and is set for a theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in eight languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

The release window has been shifted from its earlier date and now falls across a stretch that includes Onam, Milad-un-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan, and Janmashtami, a wide festival runway for a big-budget film chasing numbers across multiple markets.

The cast includes Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, and Eeshwari Rao, among others. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead.

Aaya Sher is just the first single. There’s still a long way to go before August. But if this is how the campaign starts, the film’s team clearly isn’t playing it safe.