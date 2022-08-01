Aamir Khan wants to make a film with Chiranjeevi but Nagarjuna can’t stop pulling his leg: ‘Don’t agree to act in his direction’

August 1, 2022 2:53:39 pm
Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi has thrown his weight behind his Bollywood compatriot Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The Tollywood star is presenting the Telugu version of the movie in the Telugu states and has been actively promoting the movie across the platforms.
Chiranjeevi was a part of a special interview hosted by Nagarjuna, that also saw Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in attendance. The promo of the interviews showed Chiranjeevi expressing reservations about acting in a movie under Aamir’s direction.
“I want to make a film with you.” Aamir tells Chiranjeevi in the promo. “Either I will direct or produce.” And in a lighter vein, Chiranjeevi asks Aamir in Telugu, “You won’t okay the first take, no?” He laughingly suggests that he might end up giving 79 takes too.
Nagarjuna also advised Chiranjeevi that “if he’s producing the movie it’s okay, don’t agree to act in his direction.” It seems Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi are piling on Aamir’s reputation as a “perfectionist.”
Witness a Kingsize Interaction with Megastar and Perfectionist! 🤩
Here’s the promo of #LaalSinghChaddha Special Interview, Coming Soon on @StarMaa ✨@KChiruTweets #AamirKhan @iamnagarjuna @chay_akkineni #LaalSinghChaddhaOnAUG11th pic.twitter.com/lSdFRJf8O1
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 1, 2022
Earlier, Aamir had also expressed his desire to work with Chiranjeevi. He noted that he complained to Chiranjeevi when he found out that the latter had roped in Salman Khan for his upcoming film GodFather, instead of him. Salman is playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s lieutenant in the movie, which is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.
Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. And it also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Manav Vij among others.
Subscriber Only Stories
Laal Singh Chaddha is due in cinemas on August 11.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
UP: Dalit woman sexually harassed in Muzaffarnagar
Aamir Khan wants to make a film with Chiranjeevi but Nagarjuna can’t stop pulling his leg: ‘Don’t agree to act in his direction’
Deandra Dottin calls curtains on West Indies career
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to police custody for 10 days in attempt to murder case
History-sheeter shot dead in Hyderabad over ‘property dispute’, associate injured
Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales drop by 5% to 3,15,054 units in July
AFC reworks qualifying format for 48-team World Cup in 2026
Youth who died in Kerala’s Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox, says health dept after NIV confirms
Karnataka: Activists flag order that says only Sanskrit, Arabic allowed in chanting competition for students
Climate change challenging, there is an urgent need to act: Kerala CM Vijayan
China banks may face $350 billion in losses from property crisis
New Hurricane Frank gains force over eastern Pacific