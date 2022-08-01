scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan wants to make a film with Chiranjeevi but Nagarjuna can’t stop pulling his leg: ‘Don’t agree to act in his direction’

Chiranjeevi is presenting the Telugu version of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in the Telugu states and has been actively promoting the movie across the platforms.

August 1, 2022 2:53:39 pm
Aamir Khan and Chiranjeevi during a special interview for Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: Twitter/ Vamsi Kaka)

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi has thrown his weight behind his Bollywood compatriot Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The Tollywood star is presenting the Telugu version of the movie in the Telugu states and has been actively promoting the movie across the platforms.

Chiranjeevi was a part of a special interview hosted by Nagarjuna, that also saw Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in attendance.  The promo of the interviews showed Chiranjeevi expressing reservations about acting in a movie under Aamir’s direction.

Also Read |Vijay leaves for Vizag to shoot Varisu, gets clicked at airport. See photo, videos

“I want to make a film with you.” Aamir tells Chiranjeevi in the promo. “Either I will direct or produce.” And in a lighter vein, Chiranjeevi asks Aamir in Telugu, “You won’t okay the first take, no?” He laughingly suggests that he might end up giving 79 takes too.

Nagarjuna also advised Chiranjeevi that “if he’s producing the movie it’s okay, don’t agree to act in his direction.” It seems Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi are piling on Aamir’s reputation as a “perfectionist.”

Earlier, Aamir had also expressed his desire to work with Chiranjeevi. He noted that he complained to Chiranjeevi when he found out that the latter had roped in Salman Khan for his upcoming film GodFather, instead of him. Salman is playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s lieutenant in the movie, which is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.

Also Read |Naga Chaitanya reveals if he would work with Samantha Ruth Prabhu again: ‘That would be crazy…’

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. And it also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Manav Vij among others.

Laal Singh Chaddha is due in cinemas on August 11.

