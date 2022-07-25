Aamir Khan rues Chiranjeevi picking Salman Khan over him for Godfather

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is grateful to Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi for throwing his weight behind the former’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Chiranjeevi will be presenting the movie in the Telugu states. And Chiranjeevi has also been actively promoting the movie along with Aamir and Naga Chaitanya.

During a recent press conference for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir revealed that he had a bone to pick with Chiranjeevi when asked if he had any plans to do cameos in Telugu films. “I would love to,” said Aamir.

“You see I was telling Chiranjeevi garu that ‘please allow me to do something for you’. Then he said, ‘I will call you’. And two days later, he told me that, ‘I was shooting with Salman (Khan) and he was telling me something about the movie’. Then I asked him, ‘You didn’t call me. You call Salman?,'” Aamir recalled.

But, Chiranjeevi had his reasons for picking Salman Khan over Aamir Khan. “The role was not about heart and brain, it was about physicality. So we opted for Salman,” Chiranjeevi explained.

Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo in Godfather, which is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer. He is said to be reprising the role, which was originally played by Prithviraj, who had also directed the Malayalam movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up to hit screens on August 11. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Laal Singh Chaddha is coming at a time, when Hindi films are struggling to find their mojo in the box office landscape that has been significantly altered by the pandemic. During the press meet in Hyderabad, Aamir Khan acknowledged that the times are turbulent, but he also mentioned that “stories will always live on”.

“I believe that stories will always live on. Platforms will change. Storytelling is the oldest entertainment we have. When there was no cinema, when there was no language, when there were no books, people used to sit around campfires and tell each other stories. Stories are something we like to listen to and tell. I don’t think this will ever end,” Aamir said.