Aamir Khan on RRR’s success: SS Rajamouli is the real Raja Hindustani

The team of RRR got together of Wednesday night to celebrate the film’s success as it inches towards the Rs 1000 crore club. The event, apart from the core team — director SS Rajamouli and superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan — also saw the presence of Bollywood biggies. While Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, Ayan Mukherji, Jeetendra came and congratulated the team, Aamir Khan took to the stage to heap words of praise on RRR.

Aamir said he is ‘so happy’ that after the filmmaker went through so much stress and tension, his efforts have borne fruit. Sharing that he too understands the ‘kaifiyat’ (state), Aamir said in Hindi, “I had met the team and I am so happy I could be associated with them in the last leg of their journey, as a friend. The film has been received so well and I am desperate to watch it in theatre but given I am busy with Laal Singh Chadha’s post-production, it’s yet not possible. However, I am hearing all good things about it and I feel people cannot stop gushing about RRR. Every time someone praises the film, I call Rajamouli ji and I can hear the happiness in his voice.”

Calling the filmmaker a wonderful person, the Bollywood star further said SS Rajamouli is a ‘master and student’ packed in one. “He is someone who gives his heart to his work. He is a master and student, and that’s an extremely rare quality. It’s a well-deserved success. May he always entertain us and bring joy in our lives,” he said, before thanking the filmmaker for the film.

Aamir Khan poses with the RRR team. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan poses with the RRR team. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajamouli revealed that he had an agreement with Aamir where neither of them will call each other ‘sir’ or ‘ji’. Stating that it was difficult for him to not do that, the actor had forced him to call him AK. As he reminded Aamir of breaking the contract and addressing him as ji, the Dangal actor sheepishly said, “Oh sorry. You are Raja, actually, the real Raja Hindustani as you are now loved all over India.”

Blushing at the compliment, Rajamouli shared that while it’s always a pleasure to be showered with so much love, it’s more special as it’s coming from the master himself. Sharing that Lagaan has been his first pan-India movie experience, the filmmaker said, “That’s when we learnt about breaking the boundary. It not just taught me but many filmmakers that if you have conviction, people will like your film. Thank you for inspiring filmmakers for a long time.”

Aamir Khan was surprised by the comments and shared that while people talk highly of Lagaan now, when they were making the film, ‘humari hawai udd gayi thi’. He shared that they were worried about how it was being made. To this Rajamouli said that apart from the film, he also watched the making of Lagaan and realised that if one finds a team that’s willing to give everything, the film will connect to the most number of people.

He then thanked Aamir for readily coming on board to support and promote RRR, to which the PK actor said, “We are your fans. If you are asking for our help, it’s my honour and pleasure. Now I cannot wait to watch RRR.”