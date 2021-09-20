Aamir Khan praises Naga Chaitanya, reveals why he attended Love Story event: ‘Something I wanted to tell his parents, fans…’

The pre-release event for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Love Story was held on Sunday in Hyderabad. Apart from the film’s leading cast, director Sekhar Kammula, producers Narayan Das K Narang, Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao were also present at the event, while superstars Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, and Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav graced the ceremony as the chief guests.

Aamir Khan heaped praise on Naga Chaitanya and wished him for the film’s success. “I am feeling happy to be here for the event of Love Story. A few days back, I watched the trailer of Love Story. I liked it very much and told Chay that I would love to be there at the event. I met Chay first time for Laal Singh Chaddha, and working with him on the sets was a nice and special experience. We work with so many people. Sometimes, we get an opportunity to work with someone who is not only a good actor and a creative person, but they also win our hearts. I wanted to tell his parents that he is so well brought up but then I decided to come here and tell this to his fans too. Almost every day, I and our team miss you, Chay. I am very excited to see Love Story in a theatre on the 24th September. All the very best to the entire team.”

Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan at the pre-release event of Love Story film. (Photo: PR Handout) Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan at the pre-release event of Love Story film. (Photo: PR Handout)

Chiranjeevi surprised everyone with his dance moves with Sai Pallavi at the pre-release event. Conveying his best wishes to the team, he said, “I felt happy when Aamir Khan said good things about Naga Chaitanya. Chay is a balanced person who treats success and failure the same. He is very selective and always does films that are fresh. I think Love Story has something new to offer. All the best to Chaitanya and team.”

Sai Pallavi and Chiranjeevi’s dance at Love Story’s pre-release event. (Photo: PR Handout) Sai Pallavi and Chiranjeevi’s dance at Love Story’s pre-release event. (Photo: PR Handout)

He thanked Aamir for coming down all the way to encourage young stars. In his speech, he also urged the governments of two Telugu states to come forward to help the Telugu film industry, which has been struggling to cope up with the Covid-19 pandemic.

From left, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sekhar Kammula, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, and Suniel Narang at the pre-release event of Love Story. (Photo: PR Handout) From left, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sekhar Kammula, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, and Suniel Narang at the pre-release event of Love Story. (Photo: PR Handout)

Naga Chaitanya thanked Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan for supporting the team of Love Story. “Thank you so much Megastar Chiranjeevi sir, for gracing the event and supporting us. Off-screen, you are a mega human being, and the way you supported the industry during the pandemic was very inspiring. Aamir sir, I still can’t believe he is here. I spent 45 days with you for Laal Singh Chaddha‘s shooting. What I have learned from you and those memories will keep teaching me for the rest of my life. It’s a great opportunity to get to know you and spend time with you. Looking forward to a lot more,” he said.

“I went deep to perform for Love Story, and no character influenced me like this one before. It happened only because of director Sekhar Kammula. After observing his honesty towards filmmaking, the limit to which he goes for the characters, and the kind of importance he gives to his actors, I felt that I can go that extra mile. After the journey with Kammula, you will come out as a better actor and better human being. And that’s what happened to me. Thank you, Sekhar for that journey. Thanks to the entire team for being patient with me and support,” Chaitanya added.

With Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, Love Story revolves around a couple who lands in Hyderabad to fulfill their aspirations. The movie is scheduled to be released on September 24th in theatres.