Aakasamlo Oka Tara trailer: Dulquer Salmaan backs a girl’s dream of becoming an astronaut

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan‘s upcoming Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara was released on Monday, offering a glimpse of the movie’s emotional core: a village girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut and the man who decides to help her get there.

At the centre of the film is Kalpana, played by debutante Satvika Veeravalli, a young woman from a village who wants to become an astronaut. The people around her do not take the ambition seriously. They laugh at it. They dismiss it as the kind of thing a girl from her background has no business dreaming about. Kalpana, however, is unbothered. She holds on to the dream with a stubbornness that the trailer frames not as naivety but as clarity.