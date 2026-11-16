Aakasamlo Oka Tara trailer: Dulquer Salmaan backs a girl’s dream of becoming an astronaut

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The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan‘s upcoming Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara was released on Monday, offering a glimpse of the movie’s emotional core: a village girl who dreams of becoming an astronaut and the man who decides to help her get there.
At the centre of the film is Kalpana, played by debutante Satvika Veeravalli, a young woman from a village who wants to become an astronaut. The people around her do not take the ambition seriously. They laugh at it. They dismiss it as the kind of thing a girl from her background has no business dreaming about. Kalpana, however, is unbothered. She holds on to the dream with a stubbornness that the trailer frames not as naivety but as clarity.
Dulquer Salmaan plays Krishna, the one person in Kalpana’s life who genuinely believes her dream is worth pursuing. He does not just encourage her from the sidelines. The trailer suggests he is willing to go to considerable lengths to help her reach it, positioning him as the emotional and practical engine behind her journey from a village that laughs at her to a world that might not.
The trailer also introduces a third thread: Rohini, an aerospace engineer played by Shruti Haasan, who is dealing with her own professional crisis. Having failed to execute a mission successfully, she is under enormous pressure and is searching for a team capable of building a rocket. How Rohini’s search connects with Kalpana’s ambition and Krishna’s determination appears to be the narrative bridge that brings the three characters together.
Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu track record
Aakasamlo Oka Tara is Dulquer Salmaan’s fifth Telugu film. His Telugu debut came with Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati, in which he played Gemini Ganesan opposite Keerthy Suresh’s Savitri. He followed it with Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam, a period romance in which he played Lieutenant Ram opposite Mrunal Thakur. He had a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. His last role was in Venky Atluri’s Lucky Baskhar, in which he played a bank cashier who gets drawn into a financial fraud.
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About Aakasamlo Oka Tara
Aakasamlo Oka Tara stars Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana, with Shruti Haasan in a special role marking her first collaboration with Dulquer. The supporting cast includes Swasika, Murali Sharma and Ruhani Sharma. The film is directed by Pawan Sadineni, with music by GV Prakash Kumar. It is produced by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts alongside Swapna Cinema, Lightbox Media and Vyjayanthi Movies.
The film releases on November 20, the same date as Dhanush and Mammootty’s OM: Chapter 1, setting up a box office clash between two of South Indian cinema’s most prominent actors.