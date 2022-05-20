Aadhi Pinisetty ties the knot with Nikki Galrani, See photos

Actor Aadhi Pinisetty on Thursday tied the knot with actress Nikki Galrani in Chennai. The marriage was an intimate affair, attended by their friends and family.

Nikki shared the photos from the wedding on her social media handles and wrote, “Celebrating Love. Getting married in the presence of all our well wishers was truly a moment we’ll cherish forever. We seek for your blessings & love as we take on this new journey together.”

Actors Nani and Sundeep Kishan attended the wedding ceremony. Nikki Galrani wore a golden silk saree along with heavy gold jewellery while Aadhi was in a golden kurta with mundu. According to reports, the couple will host a lavish wedding reception for their film industry friends.

Aadhi and Nikki, who starred together in films like Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka and Maragadha Naayanam, got engaged on March 24 in a hush-hush affair. On the work front, Aadhi Pinisetty will next be seen as the antagonist in Ram Pothineni’s The Warriorr.