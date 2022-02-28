Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu will remain the best film of my career: Sharwanand

The pre-release event of Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu was held in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Besides the film’s cast and crew, the event saw actors Sai Pallavi, Keerthy Suresh, and Pushpa director Sukumar in attendance.

Wishing the movie becomes successful, Sukumar said, “Rashmika is an amazing actress and a beautiful soul. National Award winner Keerthy, you don’t need an introduction. Take a bow for your work in Mahanati. Sai Pallavi, I think you are a Lady Pawan Kalyan (laughs). She is a good artiste and a good human as well. I value the judgment of music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and he is very confident in this film’s success. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu director Kishore Tirumala is a sensitive guy. This film should become a big success and remain an inspiration to make more good films. Wishing you all the best, Sharwanand.”

Sai Pallavi called the film a heartwarming affair and said, “Coming to this event makes me feel like attending a family event. After my association with Sharwanand and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri for Padi Padi Leche Manasu, they have become my family. Not only in my personal life but even in my professional life, they have made sure that I make the right choice. I know their positive hearts. I pray that Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu brings happiness and success to them. Despite being a star, Sharwa is still looking for good scripts to up his game and entertain the audience. I hope he retains this quality forever. The film’s trailer is heartwarming. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Sharwanand said Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is the best movie of his career. In his speech, he said, “Thanks to Sukumar, Keerthy Suresh, and Sai Pallavi for gracing the event and wishing us. It means a lot. Thanks to Devi Sri Prasad for giving us blockbuster songs. Thanks to the entire cast and crew. Thanks to producer Sudhakar for giving me such a wonderful film. I can say confidently that Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu will remain the best film of my career. Coming to you with the film on March 4th. It will give you the entertainment that you expect from me.”

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the movie also stars Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawat, Gopa Raju, Banerjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, and RCM Raju.