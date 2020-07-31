AA21: Allu Arjun’s next is with Koratala Shiva

Allu Arjun’s next film will be directed by Koratala Shiva. Allu Arjun’s next film will be directed by Koratala Shiva.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Friday announced his next project, which will be directed by Koratala Siva.

“Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing love for you guys (sic),” wrote the actor, while sharing the news with his fans on Twitter.

The untitled film will mark Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Koratala Siva.

“Glad to announce my next with stylish star @alluarjun , produced by my dearest friend sudhakar mikkilineni @Yuvasudhaarts in association with @GA2Official,” tweeted Siva.

Allu Arjun is waiting to resume his work on Pushpa. The production hit a wall due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The film is written and directed by Sukumar, and it will have the actor playing a sandalwood smuggler.

Pushpa is the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Earlier, the two worked on Arya and Arya 2.

Pushpa will also star Rashmika Mandanna, who will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time.

