‘A little hard to accept’: Why Chiranjeevi is proud yet Jealous of son Ram Charan’s Peddi

Megastar Chiranjeevi has said that Ram Charan’s performance in Peddi is something he himself had spent years waiting to do, revealing that Dangal was the film that made him want a role like this, and that directors with that kind of content never came his way.

Speaking after watching Peddi, Chiranjeevi said to Buchi Babu Sana in an interaction, “When opportunities weren’t coming my way, a movie called Dangal came out in Hindi, and when I saw it, I thought, that is the kind of film I want to do. But directors with that kind of content never really came my way here.”