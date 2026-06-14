Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘A little hard to accept’: Why Chiranjeevi is proud yet Jealous of son Ram Charan’s Peddi
Megastar Chiranjeevi says his son Ram Charan's performance in Peddi reminded him of everything he had wanted to do after watching Aamir Khan's Dangal.
Megastar Chiranjeevi has said that Ram Charan’s performance in Peddi is something he himself had spent years waiting to do, revealing that Dangal was the film that made him want a role like this, and that directors with that kind of content never came his way.
Speaking after watching Peddi, Chiranjeevi said to Buchi Babu Sana in an interaction, “When opportunities weren’t coming my way, a movie called Dangal came out in Hindi, and when I saw it, I thought, that is the kind of film I want to do. But directors with that kind of content never really came my way here.”
When Peddi arrived, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and set against a rural wrestling backdrop, Chiranjeevi saw the same spirit he had been looking for. “When Peddi came, it also had a sports backdrop,” he said, adding, “It is about family emotions and the passion related to wrestling and struggle, daughters, their internal dramas, the way it all breaks hearts.”
Also Read: Why Singeetham Srinivasa Rao banned Sing Geetham crew from referencing his masterpieces
‘Sports drama gets more love’
For Chiranjeevi, Peddi goes beyond entertainment. “Peddi is exactly that, a rustic sports drama that motivates and creates awareness. It is kind of an educational film for everyone, governments, kids, parents, audiences. It makes you think,” he said. The veteran actor placed the film within a tradition he believes has always had more lasting power than it is given credit for. “That is why these classic sports dramas, set in rustic village backdrops with earthy stories, simple games, and real people, have more staying power and get more love.”
What made his remarks stand out was what came next. Chiranjeevi admitted he had never expected this kind of film to find Ram Charan. “I always thought a story like this wouldn’t come to Charan, but I was wrong, he got the chance,” he said. The audience response has since prompted comparisons that place Ram Charan above his own father. Chiranjeevi did not deflect them. “Some people are now saying Charan is even better than Chiranjeevi. I wholeheartedly agree,” he said, before adding the kind of qualification only a parent turned peer could offer. “As a father, I am proud. But as an actor, I have to admit, it is a little hard to accept.”
Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows a spirited villager who pulls his community together through wrestling to stand up against social elements in the society. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, and featuring Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu, with music by AR Rahman, the film released on June 4.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05