9 films and a dual role: Mahesh Babu was already a star before he finished school

Long before “Prince” became his moniker and decades before he turned into one of Telugu cinema’s most bankable leading men, Mahesh Babu was a familiar face on screen as a child.

Born Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu on August 9, 1975, in Chennai, he is the son of veteran actor Krishna, and it was this family connection that pulled him into films at the age of four.

His first brush with the camera came almost by chance. At the age of four, he was visiting the sets of the Telugu film Needa, which starred his elder brother Ramesh Babu and was directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. The director spotted young Mahesh on set and decided to shoot a few sequences with him as part of the film’s story. It was a brief, blink-and-miss appearance, but it marked the first time Master Mahesh Babu’s name appeared in a film’s credits. It marked the start of a run that would eventually total nine films as a child artist over the following decade, most of them alongside his father.