7 Nagarjuna Akkineni films that are full-on masala and ready reckoners of 90s fashion

Nagarjuna’s cinematic works during the 90s cemented his position as an action star, the hero of family dramas, and an actor for devotional cinema. Not all gambles paid off though, his hits were matched by an equal number of flops at the box office. However, most of his movies during the decade were musical hits and also established him as a style icon among his fans. From his clothes to his hairstyle, fans emulated it all.

As we revisit Nagarjuna’s movies from the decade, it is not just for entertainment but are also ready reckoners of the 90s fashion trends in Telugu cinema. Here are the seven movies which can be great fun to watch.

Nirnayam (1991)

The film marked the Telugu directorial debut of director Priyadarshan. It is a Telugu remake of his Malayalam film Vandanam. Nirnayam co-starred Amala Akkineni as the female lead and presented Nagarjuna as a cop. If you are looking for an actioner with great music, Nirnayam is the best choice. The five songs in the movie, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, are all-time super hits, and they will hook you on the repeat mode button. You can stream this movie on Disney Plus Hotstar.

President Gari Pellam (1992)

This A Kodandarami Reddy’s directorial is a superhit family drama that has rural politics at its heart. While the chemistry between the film’s lead pair, Nagarjuna and Meena is entertaining, MM Keeravani’s music is another asset altogether. The film is available on Volga Video’s YouTube Channel.

Allari Alludu (1993)

Allari Alludu is a musical blockbuster with a high entertainment quotient. With Nagarjuna in the title role, the film has Nagma and Meena as the leading ladies, while veteran heroine Vanisri played a pivotal role. You can watch the film on Sun NXT and MX Player.

Hello Brother (1994)

This film is a perfect watch in these pandemic times. The EVV Satyanarayana directorial is a laugh-riot, with massy and catchy songs from the Raj-Koti duo. And, it is one of the rare and evergreen Telugu movies that has aged well as far as comedies go. Hello Brother was remade in Hindi with the title Judwaa. The film is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Gharana Bullodu (1995)

Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, this film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The movie trended like wildfire for its one-liners. MM Keeravani’s music is also memorable. If masala entertainers are your choice, opt for Gharana Bullodu. You can stream this movie on YouTube.

Ninne Pelladatha (1996)

This romantic-love drama still manages to grab attention of the youth because of its storyline, songs, the chemistry between the lead pair – Nagarjuna and Tabu, and its emotional core. Helmed by Krishna Vamsi, the film turned out to be an industry hit. Ninne Pelladatha can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Annamayya (1997)

Based on the life of a 15th-century saint who was a great devotee and the composer of Sankeerthanas on Lord Venkateswara, it presented Nagarjuna Akkineni in the titular role. The film went on to become a cult musical and devotional drama. It’s not an exaggeration to say that a Saturday in the Telugu states will never end without a song from the Annamayya movie, and that’s the impact it had on the lives of Telugu people. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.