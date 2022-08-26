scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

5 years of Arjun Reddy: Sandeep Vanga unveils deleted scene from Vijay Deverakonda’s film

The Arjun Reddy deleted scene shared by Sandeep Vanga features Arjun Reddy and his friend Shiva (Rahul Ramakrishna) talking about Preethi's (Shalina Pandey) dad.

A screenshot from deleted scene from Arjun ReddyA screenshot from deleted scene from Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda‘s Liger was released on August 25th, which also marks the fifth year of his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, which turned out to be a watershed moment in his acting career. Marking the occasion, the film’s director Sandeep Vanga took to Twitter to share a deleted scene from the film, which features Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Ramakrishna.

In the scene, Arjun is seen talking about Preethi’s dad’s rude behaviour when he sees Arjun and Preethi kissing on the terrace. While the hero accuses him of not having manners, Shiva explains the perspective of Preethi’s dad and the reason behind the reaction. The scene ends with Arjun convincing Shiva to have a drink.

Length could be the only reason for the scene not making it to the final cut given that Arjun Reddy is 182 minutes long. Though it shows a nice moment shared by Arjun and Shiva, the scene doesn’t take the film forward, and it makes sense that the makers decided to do away with it.

ALSO READ |Revisiting Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy

Meanwhile, fans are requesting Sundeep Vanga to release the director’s cut of Arjun Reddy with all the deleted scenes in it.

After the success of Arjun Reddy, Sandeep Vanga remade the film in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor reprising Vijay Deverakonda’s role. The director is currently making a film named Animal, which has Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Also starring Shalini Pandey, Kamal Kamaraju, and Kanchana, Arjun Reddy tells the story of a renowned surgeon, who struggles with anger issues and drinking problems. The film turned out to be a huge hit in Telugu but was criticised for promoting toxic masculinity and sexism.

