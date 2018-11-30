2.0 off to a great start in Telugu states

It’s known that apart from Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth also owns a significant fan base in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Beating expectations, 2.0 has grossed a combined total of Rs 21.5 crore in the Telugu states.

Elated with the response from the Telugu audience, producers NV Prasad and Dil Raju, who distributed the film in the two states, thanked the viewers for making the film a success.

NV Prasad said, “2.0 is running successfully in Telugu states and the movie collected Rs 21.5 crore gross on its first day. The audience are thrilled by the effort put in by Shankar and his team for four and a half years to make this pan-India cinema.”

Expressing his happiness, Dil Raju said, “The output of 2.0 in 3D format is amazing. In 2D version also, the flick is nothing short of its 3D version, in terms of providing entertainment. The movie remains a visual wonder for children as well as adults and it also has a potential for a long theatrical run.”

2.0 director Shankar also took to Twitter to thank the audience. He wrote, “My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up #2point0 and celebrated and made it a huge success, and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0.”

Produced by Lyca Productions, 2.0 also features Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.