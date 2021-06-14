19 Years of Jayam: The journey of this movie will always be the most unforgettable memory, says Nithiin

Actor Nithiin on Monday remembered his debut film Jayam as it completed 19 years of its release. The movie also starred Sadaa and Gopichand in the lead roles.

He tweeted, “#JAYAM completes 19 years today. The journey of this movie will always be the most unforgettable memory. The immense support n love spread thru my fans is immeasurable, a big thanks 2 all of them 4 believing in me and special mention 2 my dir TEJA sir. Forever grateful..”

Romantic actioner Jayam opened to packed houses on June 14, 2002, with college-goers and youngsters flocking to cinema halls in great numbers. Critics and the audience heaped praise on the performances of the lead cast and its music.

Gopichand, who played the lead role in his debut film Tholivalapu (2001), surprised all with his villainous turn in Jayam. Equally impressive was Nithiin. But the real show-stealer of the movie was Sadaa. She became a household name in the Telugu states with her performance in Jayam.

The tunes composed by RP Patnaik for the movie become a rage among the youth. From dance numbers “Ranu Ranu” and “Bandi Bandi”, romantic song “Priyatama Telusuna” to “Andamaina Manasulo,” the film’s songs are still remembered today.

On the work front, Nithiin on Monday commenced the final schedule of Maestro in Hyderabad. Maestro is the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Hindi film Andhadhun. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles.