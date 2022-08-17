scorecardresearch
1770: SS Rajamouli’s assistant Ashwin Gangaraju to helm a freedom struggle spectacle

1770 is based on legendary writer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's Bengali novel Anandamath.

August 17, 2022 3:09:21 pm
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s assistant Ashwin Gangaraju is all set to helm a period drama. The film titled 1770 was announced on Wednesday.

“Next :) Big Dream Pumped up to bring this Heroic Epic Tale onto the big screens #1770Movie Blessed to be working with #VijayendraPrasad Sir and fantastic team @Ramkamal @shhailendrakku @SurajSh25970268 @SujoyySrk @BuddyKrishna,” tweeted Ashwin, while announcing the movie.

The creative poster of the film suggests that it is based on the freedom struggle against colonial forces. It shows a fighter just armed with a sword charging against enemies armed with guns.

1770 is based on legendary writer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s Bengali novel Anandamath. The poem Vande Maataram that he wrote for the novel was adopted as the country’s national song after independence. The movie will be adopted for the screen by popular scenarist V. Vijayendra Prasad, the father of SS Rajamouli.

Vijayendra has also co-written India’s biggest global earners, the Baahubali series and RRR.

Ashwin Gangaraju had assisted SS Rajamouli during the making of Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. He later ventured out on his own with his debut movie, Aakashavaani, which was also a period piece. The film revolved around the events that unfold when secluded tribes discover a radio in the forest. The movie was released directly on SonyLIV last year.

1770 is Ashwin’s most ambitious project as the scale and scope of the movie are 10X compared to his debut movie. The film will be shot in Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers are in the process of finalising the cast and they are expected to reveal the details by Deepavali this year.

