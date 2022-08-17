1770: SS Rajamouli’s assistant Ashwin Gangaraju to helm a freedom struggle spectacle

August 17, 2022 3:09:21 pm
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s assistant Ashwin Gangaraju is all set to helm a period drama. The film titled 1770 was announced on Wednesday.
“Next :) Big Dream Pumped up to bring this Heroic Epic Tale onto the big screens #1770Movie Blessed to be working with #VijayendraPrasad Sir and fantastic team @Ramkamal @shhailendrakku @SurajSh25970268 @SujoyySrk @BuddyKrishna,” tweeted Ashwin, while announcing the movie.
The creative poster of the film suggests that it is based on the freedom struggle against colonial forces. It shows a fighter just armed with a sword charging against enemies armed with guns.
1770 is based on legendary writer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s Bengali novel Anandamath. The poem Vande Maataram that he wrote for the novel was adopted as the country’s national song after independence. The movie will be adopted for the screen by popular scenarist V. Vijayendra Prasad, the father of SS Rajamouli.
Next :)
Big Dream 🔥❤️
Pumped up to bring this Heroic Epic Tale onto the big screens 💪#1770Movie ⚔️🇮🇳
Blessed to be working with #VijayendraPrasad Sir and fantastic team @Ramkamal @shhailendrakku @SurajSh25970268 @SujoyySrk @BuddyKrishna @1770Movie pic.twitter.com/OU9qHwNQf9
— Ashwin Gangaraju (@AshwinGangaraju) August 17, 2022
Vijayendra has also co-written India’s biggest global earners, the Baahubali series and RRR.
Ashwin Gangaraju had assisted SS Rajamouli during the making of Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. He later ventured out on his own with his debut movie, Aakashavaani, which was also a period piece. The film revolved around the events that unfold when secluded tribes discover a radio in the forest. The movie was released directly on SonyLIV last year.
Subscriber Only Stories
1770 is Ashwin’s most ambitious project as the scale and scope of the movie are 10X compared to his debut movie. The film will be shot in Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers are in the process of finalising the cast and they are expected to reveal the details by Deepavali this year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Pune: SBI Karve Road branch vacated after fan in basement catches fire, no loss of property reported
Hair care: Try these yoga asanas for healthy strands, improved texture, reduced hair fall
Don’t mislead people by saying more than what is official: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine
M K Stalin in Delhi Will take up power amendment Bill with PM Modi
CUET UG 2022: NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres on Wednesday after reports of technical problems
Kerala: Four arrested for Palakkad CPM leader’s murder
ICC Men’s FTP ’23-’27: India to play 38 Tests, 39 ODIs, 61 T20Is in next cycle, no series vs Pakistan
9,062 fresh Covid-19 cases in India
CCPA fines Flipkart for allowing sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform
Jahnvi Kapoor, not Ananya Panday was the first choice opposite Vijay Deverakonda: Liger director Puri Jagannadh
Bipasha Basu is loving her baby bump, Karan Singh Grover says ‘my baby in your belly’
Veteran artist Manu Parekh on the artwork that can help children discover Rabindranath Tagore anew