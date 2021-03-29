11th Hour teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia promises an engaging corporate thriller

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Monday unveiled the teaser of her upcoming web-series 11th Hour. The series, which is created by Telugu streaming platform Aha, promises an engaging corporate thriller. “There are a few characters you play which touch you. #Aratrika is one such role! Happy to share a glimpse into a show close to my heart (sic),” she wrote on her Twitter page.

Judging by the teaser, the series seems to be about a newbie businesswoman, who finds herself in a hostile environment. She is supposed to battle prejudice, pride, and greed to protect her interests and prove her detractors wrong. “11th Hour is a story of how a woman, Aratrika Reddy fights her way in a man’s world to achieve what she strives for,” said Tamannaah, while talking about the series.

The series is inspired by Upendra Namburi’s book 8 Hours. While Pradeep Uppalapati has written and produced the series, it is helmed by Praveen Sattaru of PSV Garuda Vega.

“The right mix of thrills and drama, the web series begins when Aratrika, the CEO of Aditya group, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate, finds her company in financial ruin. In the 8 nail-biting episodes, where friends turn foes, the viewers will find themselves on edge wondering if Aratrika will ever be able to outsmart her way out of this mess and win the biggest fight of her life? (sic),” said the showrunners in a media statement.

11th Hour is set to stream on Aha from April 9, coinciding with the celebrations of the Ugadi festival. The series also stars Arun Adith, Vamsi Krishna, Roshni Prakash, Abhijeeth Poondla, Shatru, Madhusudhan Rao, Jayaprakash, Pavithra Lokesh, Srikanth Iyengar, Anirudh Balaji.