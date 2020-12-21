11th Hour first look: Tamannaah Bhatia is the boss lady

Tamannaah Bhatia plays Aratrika Reddy in 11th Hour. (Photo: AHA Video/Twitter)

On the occasion of Tamannaah Bhatia’s birthday, the makers of 11th Hour shared the actor’s look in her debut web series.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, director Praveen Sattaru wrote, “Here’s a glimpse of the birthday girl @tammannahspeaks as Aratrika Reddy in the world of #11thHour, the actor’s first ever Telugu web series.”

The poster has Tamannaah Bhatia in a boss lady look. Earlier, announcing the project on Instagram, the actor had written, “Thrilled to announce that my first ever Telugu web show 11th hour is coming soon on @ahavideoin.”

Earlier in the day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Tamannaah’s look in upcoming sports drama Seetimaarr. The Sampath Nandi directorial will also star Gopichand.

NEW POSTER OF SPORTS DRAMA… On #Tamannaah's birthday today, Team #Seetimaarr – a sports drama – unveils the new poster… The #Telugu film stars #Gopichand… Directed by Sampath Nandi… Produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi. pic.twitter.com/T2mAx4a1Ik — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia, who turned 31 today, also received warm wishes from her friends and well-wishers.

“Wishing you a great year my darling friend and excited to see all the surprises that you have in store for us this coming year,” Samantha wrote on Twitter.

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, “Happiest birthday dear Tammy, hope your day is as wonderful as you are ! Stay blessed and have the best one yet. Wishing you love, health, contentment and lots of fab experiences.”

RJ Chaitu posted on Twitter, “Wishing one of my favs EXTRAORDINARY actress @tamannaahspeaks a very Happy Birthday”

Ena Saha’s tweet read, “Happy birthday beautiful @tamannaahspeaks ! Have a good day! Best wishes”

Writer Gopu Mohan wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday to the talented, hardworking, gorgeous @tamannaahspeaks. Best wishes to all your upcoming projects…Wish you a fabulous year ahead.”

Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to Tamannaah Bhatia.

