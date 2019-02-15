118 trailer: Kalyan Ram plays a deadly mind game

The trailer of Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film 118 was released on Friday, and it seems like the actor has got an interesting film in the pipeline.

Kalyan plays the guy who is haunted by the dream of a girl. He sees the visuals of her attack and her blood-soaked face. The line gets blurred between dream and reality. And it feels like he is chasing a ghost, which takes him down the rabbit hole. The trailer, however, suggests that the film has a smack of heroism in small doses with lengthy punch-lines before he sends bad guys flying in the air.

Well-known cinematographer KV Guhan is helming the project. It also stars Nivetha Thomas and Shalini Pandey as the female leads.

118 could just give a break to Kalyan Ram who hasn’t delivered a good film in the last two years. He had two releases last year and both the films failed to leave a mark. His last film Naa… Nuvve released amid huge hype but tanked at the box office.