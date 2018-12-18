118 teaser: Kalyan Ram promises an engaging thriller

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 118. While the meaning behind the film’s numerical title is unclear, the teaser promises an engaging thriller.

Going by the teaser, Kalyan Ram’s character seems to enjoy a celebrity status in the movie. He has a beautiful girlfriend, played by Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame. He is living a rich and happy life, “until that day.”

Glass breaks, blood spills, leading to fear and uncertainty taking control of the situation. It’s a bit tricky as we are unable to guess whether it’s a horror film or a crime thriller.

Well-known cinematographer KV Guhan is helming the project. The movie also stars Nivetha Thomas as one of the female leads.

118 could just give a break to Kalyan Ram, who hasn’t delivered a good film in the last two years. He had two releases this year and both the films failed to leave a mark. His last film Naa… Nuvve released amid huge hype but tanked at the box office.

While Kalyan Ram struggles to find his rhythm as an actor, he tasted success as a producer with last year’s Jai Lava Kusa. Starring his brother Jr NTR in a triple role, the film followed the story of triplets who sort out their childhood differences as grown-ups. The predictable plot by director KS Ravindra was made watchable by Jr NTR’s convincing performance.