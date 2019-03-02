118 full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Just like many other movies, this week’s Telugu release 118 has been leaked online by notorious piracy site Tamilrockers. The film directed by KV Guhan, who directed 2010 Tamil film Inidhu Inidhu, is an investigative thriller that revolves around an incident that takes place in room no – 118 at a resort.

118 stars Kalyan Ram, Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas.

The other films that have become the victim of the piracy website this week are Tamil films Thadam and 90 ml and Bollywood release of the week Luka Chuppi.

Despite the best efforts of law enforcement agencies and interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers continues to release Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other language films impacting their business at the box office.

Meanwhile, 118 has opened to poor reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R, in his review of the film, wrote, “Guhan’s film is rife with unoriginal ideas that it becomes very difficult for the audience to forgive and just focus on the story.”

He added, “118 is a big step up for Kalyan Ram by the standards of the films that he has done of late. It doesn’t give you a migraine and that is a good start. We should appreciate the actor for trying to make a meaningful movie. But, he should be more careful in saying no to scenes that are so pretentious that they are downright silly.”