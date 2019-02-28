118 actor Nivetha Thomas: Nandamuri Kalyanram is one of the sweetest persons around

Nivetha Thomas will soon be seen in the KV Guhan directorial 118. Interestingly, she was paired with Jr NTR in Jai Lava Kusa and will be seen opposite Jr NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyanram in 118. The thriller will release on March 1. Ahead of the big day, Nivetha spoke exclusively with indianexpress.com on 118 and her upcoming projects.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Q. Tell us about your role in 118.

I can’t reveal much about my character in the movie right now. The film’s plotline revolves around what happens to this girl and something she does, turns the entire story.

Q. Your previous movies proved your mettle in terms of acting. What can we expect from 118?

I found the film to be very interesting when Guhan sir narrated the story to me. I have limited screen time in 118, but without that part, the film would not work well. It was a challenging role because the entire film keeps talking about that one portion throughout. So that needed to be perfect.

Q. KV Guhan is popular for his cinematography. Which do you like better – the cinematographer or the filmmaker?

I had the pleasure of seeing him do both. But what I found to be extremely interesting is that he sees everything from a cinematographer’s perspective. In terms of directing the actors, everything seemed speeded-up and he was absolutely clear about what he wanted.

Q. You have already worked with Jr NTR in Jai Lava Kusa and you are now paired with Kalyanram in 118.

Both of them are extremely different people for sure. Tarak has so much energy and he is full of josh. He is also very expressive and it was wonderful working with him. On the other hand, Kalyanram is a very quiet person and he is one of the sweetest persons I have ever worked with.

Q. When it comes to signing movies, what do you look for – the stars or the story?

Obviously, the story. Because the star combination will bring the audience to the theater, but only the story of the film keeps them there. As an actor, when you choose a film, everything matters. For me, it has always been the story and how well it is scripted. Because the script is the soul and the heart of the film. When you have a good script, the actors and technicians will add to that. We all are there to do justice to the script.

Q. Your upcoming project Brochevarevarura is also getting ready for release. What can we expect from the movie?

Brochevarevarura is a dark comedy flick, something which I haven’t done before. My character in the movie is a difficult and different one. The beauty of Brochevarevarura is that it’s a very real and relatable film.

Q. Could you tell us anything about Swaasa?

We haven’t started the shoot yet. It’s in pre-production stage and we will have a couple of workshops before things take off.