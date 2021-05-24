10 Venkatesh Daggubati films that will take you back to the 90s

If you ask people from the many film industries in the world, they would tell you that the trickiest part is to appeal to the family audiences – offering something that will entertain everyone from the ages of six to 60, and will keep them engaged. It is also considered gold in the trade if you can crack this.

Venkatesh Daggubati is an actor who not only managed to get family audiences interested, he has kept them invested over the years. From comedy to drama, emotions to action, he gives people what they want.

It was in the 90s that family dramas held sway, but Venkatesh’s films always stood apart, especially among the women audiences. We bring you 10 of his films that cemented his position, and made him the star he is.

Bobbili Raja (1990)

Produced by Rama Naidu, this B Gopal directorial was a blockbuster. It marked the Tollywood debut of Divya Bharti and starred Vanisri in a pivotal role. Even though a few scenes of the movie were inspired from The Gods Must Be Crazy, they succeeded in getting the laughs. Apart from an emotional story, Ilaiyaraaja’s music was an asset for the film. Bobbili Raja is available on Suresh Productions’ YouTube channel.

Kshana Kshanam (1991)

Directed by maverick Ram Gopal Varma, the movie starred Venkatesh and Sridevi in the lead roles, with Paresh Rawal playing an important role. The film was a hit and inspired many caper films in India. And, who can forget MM Keeravani’s evergreen numbers “Jaamu Rathiri” and “Jumbaare”? You can stream Kshana Kshanam on Amazon Prime.

Chanti (1992)

Chanti is the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit Chinna Thambi. Helmed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty for KS Rama Rao’s Creative Commercials, this film turned out to be a hit and was also a major turning point in Venkatesh’s film career. Chanti was remade in Hindi with the title Anari, starring Venkatesh. The movie is available on YouTube Channel Volga Video for streaming.

Abbaigaru (1993)

This EVV Satyanarayana directorial was a hit and revolves around the theme of mother’s love. It was greatly supported by the music from MM Keeravani. The scenes featuring Venkatesh-Jayachitra, Jayachitra-Meena, and Venkatesh-Meena are a treat to watch even today. You can watch this movie on the ETV WIN app.

Muddula Priyudu (1994)

The film was a musical hit, and its plot is based on the theme of love and sacrifice. Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, the movie was made to be a family entertainer, and it lives up to its title. The film can be watched on YouTube.

Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya (1996)

Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya is perhaps the only Telugu film that has a mermaid at the heart of it. The movie is available on MX Player.

Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu (1996)

This movie offered a mix of comedy and drama and the audience made it a hit. Venkatesh steals the show with his performance, but it was Kota Srinivasa Rao’s character that gives him the scope to do so. Even today, this film never fails to entertain you. The movie is available for streaming on Aha.

Preminchukundam Raa (1997)

Preminchukundam Raa is an action drama with terrific performances by Venkatesh Daggubati, Srihari, and Jaya Prakash Reddy. It was also a musical blockbuster and its songs are remembered to this day. If love stories are your cup of tea, this film could be a great watch. The movie is available for viewing on the YouTube channel of Suresh Productions.

Suryavamsam (1998)

Suryavamsam presents Venkatesh Daggubati in the dual roles. It is a Telugu remake of a Tamil film with the same title. This movie hit the bull’s eye with the emotions-filled family drama. Stream it on ETV WIN.

Raja (1999)

Raja is the story of a pickpocket who decides to change his ways. Songs and Venkatesh’s acting in the titular role are still fresh and watchable. The movie is available on MX Player.