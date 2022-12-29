Telugu actor-filmmaker Vallabhaneni Janardhan passes away

Telugu actor-filmmaker Vallabhaneni Janardhan passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. He was 63.

Born in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh on September 25, 1959, Janardhan began his acting career in theatre and delivered many stage performances for Kalamadhuri. He ventured into film production with Mammagari Manavalu and bankrolled movies such as Neekosam, Srimathi Kavali, Mahajananiki Maradalupilla. Janardhan made his directorial debut with Amayaka Chakravarthi. He went on to helm the Shobhan Babu-starrer Thodu Needa.

As an actor, Vallabhaneni Janardhan featured in over 100 movies in supporting and villainous roles. His acting credits include movies like Gangleader, Surya IPS, Varasudu, and Lakshmi Narasimha to name a few. On the television front, the actor-filmmaker starred in the path-breaking horror serial Anveshitha.