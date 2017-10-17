Zubair Khan: Thanks to me, Salman Khan apologised to his brothers, the dogs

Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan said that the makers of Bigg Boss, Colors and Endemol have stopped taking his calls. Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan said that the makers of Bigg Boss, Colors and Endemol have stopped taking his calls.

Zubair Khan is unstoppable. After his eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 house last week, the motor mouth has been giving interviews against host Salman Khan. After filing a complaint against Salman for insulting him on national television by calling him a dog, Zubair also accused the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star of having connections with Dawood Ibrahim. While Zubair demanded an apology from Salman, the host in his own witty style apologized to the dogs for comparing them to Zubair on his show last Saturday.

When indianexpress.com contacted the Lakeer Ka Fakeer producer-director, he laughed at Salman’s antics and quipped, “All I want to say that I am thankful to Allah that because of me Salman apologized to his brothers, the dogs. That’s my only reply to his infamous comment on the show. He is not God that he treats people like dirt.”

Zubair further added that the makers of Bigg Boss, Colors and Endemol have stopped taking his calls. “They announced that I have a connection with Dawood Ibrahim and Haseena Parker when I never spoke about it. Now that my lawyers are demanding the declaration forms they are saying that they’ve misplaced it. Clearly proves that it was their plan to malign me and use me for ratings.”

The filmmaker who has already showed his wrath towards Salman further said, “He is no saint and as I told he did all this because of pressure from the underworld. But I did not go on the show to get into his good books and thus will avenge all that he did to me. I have planned to file PIL against all the cases that he got away with the help of his money and D-company association. I want to tell Salman in his own style- ‘Hum tumpe itna PILs file karenge, ke tum confuse ho jaoge ke shoot pe jayein ya court mein (I will file so many PILs against you that you will be torn between going to your shoots and court). I will bring him down and get him arrested. He should never underestimate the power of a common man.”

Fuming with anger, Zubair lastly said that he is getting death threats and the police are not supporting him. “Salman and his associates in the underworld have got everyone in their pockets. No one wants to listen to my plea and the police are not even keen to file a proper complaint against him. I want to appeal to the Modi government to investigate Salman’s connections and bring out the true. His farce of doing charity via Being Human is also his way of evading taxes and nothing else. He has ruined a lot of careers in Bollywood but I will not bow down to him.”

Zubair was reported to be Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law, which he has denied. Though the filmmaker agrees that his estranged in-laws indeed are connected to the underworld and thus are making things difficult for him. Zubair has been separated from his wife and children for more than 10 months and his in-laws allegedly have been trying their best to keep him away from them.

