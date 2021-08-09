Zeeshan Khan: My bathrobe got me Bigg Boss OTT

Kumkum Bhagya star Zeeshan Khan caused a social media outrage when he walked into an airport in a bathrobe. He even recorded his heated discussion with the authorities, who called him out for his move. However, his stunt worked as the video soon went viral, and got him an offer from Bigg Boss.

While many believe he staged the stunt to get a free pass into the show, Zeeshan claims he is innocent and never thought it would help him to get entry into Bigg Boss.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he shared, “Not even in a million years, I would have imagined that my bathrobe video would gain so much popularity. Honestly, I am not like any other actors, who want to be known for being suave and poise as I want people to know my fun side. This is why I have always put out my candid side on a public platform. I also believe in questioning norms and thus you will always find me doing something new.”

Zeeshan however did not deny that he would be always thankful to the bathrobe for getting him this opportunity. “I love Bigg Boss and I think the bathrobe has become precious for me. I have big plans for it and once I become the best entertainer, I will auction it. You guys will also get to see many variations of my bathrobe on the show,” he added with a laugh.

Talking about Kumkum Bhagya, the actor said that he has taken a break from the daily. Thanking his team for being supportive, Zeeshan said, “It was a dream come true moment for me but since I couldn’t reveal details, I told them that I have a huge opportunity, for which I need to take time off. Even though they didn’t know it was Bigg Boss, they readily let me go. And when I could finally tell them, everyone was so supportive. They are all confident that I will come back with the trophy.”

Ask him if being part of the popular show will help him with votes, the actor with a smile shared, “More than the serial, I think I will have an upper hand because I will be the only person doing things differently. Given its OTT, gear up to see me indulge in many crazy things. Now that I have no rules, no restrictions, I will get to do a lot of fun.”

Excited to hit four targets with his participation — ‘Bigg Boss, meeting Karan Johar, Salman Khan and also getting the trophy’, Zeeshan has no strategies but shared that he will not pretend.

“I will stand up for the truth and not let anyone mess with me. I will also not let anyone pick on people who are weaker. If someone is getting bullied, I will definitely step in for that person,” he added.

While he hasn’t followed Bigg Boss a lot, Zeeshan Khan has liked Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. “Although we are poles apart, I really liked Asim. I liked the way he thought and his attitude in general. I really liked him as a person,” he concluded.

Bigg Boss OTT will see Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana and Milind Gaba fighting for six weeks to lift the trophy. The top performers will also get a chance to secure a seat in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15.