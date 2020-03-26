Zee TV to air AltBalaji web series and yesteryear shows as episode bank runs out

Zee TV will broadcast three web series by AltBalaji and a few of their old shows during lockdown. Zee TV will broadcast three web series by AltBalaji and a few of their old shows during lockdown.

In a bid to keep its audience entertained during the lockdown, Zee TV announced that they will broadcast three popular web series of ALTBalaji on their channel. From March 25, Zee TV started the broadcast of Ekta Kapoor’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Baarish and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat on ZeeTV.

With the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry had decided to halt shootings from March 19 to 31. And now, with PM Narendra Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, most shows wilzeel soon exhaust their episode bank, and channels will have to opt for re-runs. Zee TV’s plan to get these digital shows for their television network will surely keep the audience entertained.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar is the love story of a struggling superstar recovering from alcoholism and his new counselor.

This will be followed by Baarish, starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi. The show explores the lives of two strangers from starkly different backgrounds, who meet while stranded in the rains.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, starring Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli and Mona Singh will be the third show to air. The show is a mature love story that delves into the subject of infidelity and has been quite loved among the masses on the web.

Apart from these three shows, viewers can also watch some of the most intriguing episodes of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya on the channel.

Zee TV is also bringing back two of its most popular shows – Kasamh Se and Brahmarakshas during the day slot.

Talking about the new developments, Zee TV business head Aparna Bhosle said in a statement, “In times where social distancing is the need of the hour to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 and people are spending more time indoors, the idea is to provide audiences with the most engaging entertainment for the entire family. We have a new 9 to 11 PM band with three new finite series – Karle Tu Mohabbat, Baarish and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, that will reassure viewers that we can conquer the biggest challenges with the power of love. Each of the shows has strong TV faces that the masses are closely attached to.”

“We are also reintroducing classics like Kasamh Se and Brahmrakshas as well as facilitating binge-watches of crowd favourites – Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, so that the audience has a wide variety of content to view and can enjoy this extended family time together,” she added.

