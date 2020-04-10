Zee TV brings back Hum Paanch, Qubool Hai, DID and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Hum Paanch, Qubool Hai, Dance India Dance and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs are returning on Zee TV. Hum Paanch, Qubool Hai, Dance India Dance and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs are returning on Zee TV.

The lockdown has come with a treat for television lovers as most general entertainment channels, in a bid to keep its audience entertained have got back some of their most popular shows. On Thursday, Zee TV announced that it will start re-airing its flagship shows Hum Paanch, Qubool Hai, Dance India Dance and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

Hum Paanch, the first show from the stables of Balaji Telefilms is the story of an ordinary yet amusing middle-class family, consisting of a couple and their five crazy daughters. The iconic show continues to be a popular one among masses, and actors like Vandana Pathak, Rakhi Vijan, Bhairavi Raichura and even Vidya Balan made their debut with the project.

On the other hand, popular drama Qubool Hai follows the journey of Zoya (Surbhi Jyoti), who is in a mission to break stereotypes and reform the community she belongs to. The romantic saga had Karan Singh Grover playing the character of Asad, and audience had fallen in love with this onscreen pairing. The daily also featured Vikrant Massey, Surbhi Chandna, Rakesh Vashisht, Karanvir Bohra in pivotal roles.

Dance India Dance Season 2 featuring judges Terence Lewis, Remo D’Souza and Geeta Kapoor will relive the memorable journey of today’s popular choreographers Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh as they fight for the ‘sunehri taqdeer ki topi’. Along with that, the mega-successful season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 with judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali will also find a slot on the channel.

Talking about the rerun of these universally favourite shows, Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle revealed, “In times of uncertainty and stress that the world is currently going through, what audiences are truly looking forward to on television is an escape into happier times and familiar characters that they have all grown up loving over the years. For quite some time now, we have been receiving umpteen requests to bring back certain shows and seasons of our reality shows that viewers had particularly enjoyed. In fact, 2020 also marks 25 glorious years of Hum Paanch and we believe the best way to pay a tribute to such an iconic show is by letting the audience revisit the whole journey at a time when they need it the most.

While Hum Paanch will air everyday at 12 PM, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and Qubool Hai will air at 6:30 PM and 8 PM on weekdays, respectively. As for Dance India Dance, the reality show will air every Sunday at 1 PM. Apart from these show, past shows like Kasamh Se and Brahmarakshash are also airing on Zee TV in the early evening slots.

