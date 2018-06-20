Zee Gold Awards 2018: Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Nakuul Mehta win big honours

Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy win big at the Zee Gold Awards 2018. Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy win big at the Zee Gold Awards 2018.

The star-studded Zee Gold Awards 2018 was held on June 19 in Mumbai. The gala event was attended by the who’s who of telly town, from the earlier Naagin team Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra to the latest ones Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri. Others seen at the awards gala were Divyanka Tripathi with hubby Vivek Dahiya, Hina Khan, Sriti Jha and Karan Patel among others. The night was made more exciting by some breathtaking acts by Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora, Helly Shah, Krystle Dsouza and Karan Tacker.

While Nakuul Mehta won the Best Actor, Sriti Jha and Shraddha Arya jointly shared the award in female category. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai not only won the Best Show but its lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi won the Best Jodi, and actors Sachin Tyagi and Parul Chauhan took home the Best Supporting Actors trophy.

Best TV show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kumkum Bhagya

Best TV show (Thriller and Suspense): Ishq Mein Marjawan

Best TV show (Critics): Ishq Subhan Allah

Best Reality Show: Rising Star Season 2

Best Actor: Nakuul Mehta (Ishqbaaaz)

Best Actor – Female: Sriti Jha (Kumkum Bhagya) and Sharddha Arya (Kundali Bhagya)

Best Actor (Critics): Vivian Dsena (Shakti)

Best Actor – Female (Critics): Jennifer Winget (Bepannaah)

Best Child Actor: Aakriti Sharma (Kullfi Kumar Bajewala)

Best Debut: Rithvik Arora (Yeh Aashiqui)

Best Debut – Female: Jannat Zubair (Yeh Aashiqui) and Bhumika Gurung (Nimki Mukhiya)

Best Supporting Actor: Sachin Tyagi (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and Kunal Jaisingh (Ishqbaaaz)

Best Supporting Actor – Female: Parul Chauhan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and Kamya Punjabi (Shakti)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Arjun Bijlani (Ishq Mein Marjawan)

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Female: Pallavi Pradhan (Jiji Maa)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Maninder Singh (Kya Haal Mr Panchal)

Best Actor in a Comic Role – Female: Krystle Dsouza (Belan Wali Bahu)

Stellar Performer of the Year: Mohit Malik (Kullfi Kumar Bajewala)

Stellar Performer of the Year – Female: Surbhi Chandna (Ishqbaaaz)

Best Host: Ravi Dubey (Rising Star 2)

Most Celebrated Actor: Karan Patel (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Most Celebrated Actor – Female: Divyanka Tripathi

Best Jodi: Kartik and Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi)

Style Diva of TV: Hina Khan

Rising Film Star: Mouni Roy

Most Fit Actor: Vivek Dahiya and Shoaib Ibrahim

Most Fit Actor – Female: Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna

Congratulations to all winners!

