Zareen Khan: Jeep Bollywood Trails mixes my passion for films and traveling

Film actor Zareen Khan has made her television debut with Jeep Bollywood Trails. The 10-episode series will see Zareen exploring different locations in India where specific movies have been set. Another section in the show will have the directors of the films talk about their experiences shooting there.

Talking about her new show, Zareen Khan, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com said, “I feel it’s a custom made show for me and I couldn’t have asked for a better project for my television debut. I am a very passionate traveler and even if it’s for a day, I enjoy taking off for trips. Jeep Bollywood Trails mixes my passion for films and traveling. The audience has seen these places in films and now will see the journey through my eyes, and I am quite excited about the same.”

Sharing that the series will also help people know about locales in India, the actor said, “People usually fly off to foreign places but India is a beautiful country. It’s so diverse and people can explore it so much. Through the show, we hope we can promote the country and help people plan their next trip somewhere around.”

Zareen Khan, who has been on the expedition added, “We have shot eight episodes till now. We traveled to Varanasi, Udaipur, Shimla, Ludhiana, Leh-Ladakh and Ahmedabad. Each place had its own story and beauty but I am a little biased towards the mountains. Staying in Mumbai, you don’t get to see the mountains, so I really enjoyed my trip there. Also, Ladakh has been on my bucket list for a long time, and I finally got to explore the place.”

The actor added, “I am a complete foodie so I also enjoyed exploring the different cuisines. I actually realize that the flavours are very different in various parts of the country. In the north, people consume salt and garlic a lot to keep themselves warm. I got to try local food and loved the ‘dal baati churma’ in Udaipur and the pans in Varanasi. I also found a small paratha place in Shimla that makes the best food. It has been a wonderful experience for me till now.”

When asked how she prepped up for her role as a host, Zareen said, “Because it’s a travel show, people will get to see me in my own elements. I had no pressure as there is no specific manner that the show needed to be done. The makers were clear that they want me to be myself. Also, not many people know who I am, and feel I am quite diva-ish. However, I am a complete hippie and people will finally get to see that side of me through the show.”

We also wondered what kind of a packer she is, given that actors have to maintain their looks while out on public places. “My suitcase is usually big, not because I carry a lot of designer clothes but because I hate packing. So I make sure that I include whatever would be needed for me at one go. I also end up packing a lot of extra stuff. I am a very basic traveler and take region-specific clothes and footwear that would allow me to enjoy the place. I don’t travel to only click good pictures for my Instagram,” the Hate Story 3 actor said.

Giving her take on Insta-craze during traveling, the 32-year-old said, “We are living in an age and day when everything gets documented but I don’t have that trait. Also, I am quite technologically challenged so I can’t be on the phone all day. I believe in being more involved in the place but now I make a conscious effort that one has to click some pictures too.”

Lastly, on being asked about her acting projects, Zareen said, “My next film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele will release on Valentine’s Day. It won the best film award at the South Asian International Film Festival in New York. It was also recently screened at the Rajasthan International Film Festival, where I even won the Best Actor. Apart from this show, I will also be doing a web series, but I cannot talk about it now. And then there are of course my Punjabi films. So, a lot of interesting things are happening.

Jeep Bollywood Trails will air every Saturday at 8 pm on AXN.

